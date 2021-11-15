Wincomm Launches WPC-767(F) Medical-Grade Edge AI Box PC for Healthcare Applications

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Wincomm announced the WPC-767(F) series - a medical-grade edge AI box PC aimed at versatile hospital applications and equipped with an 9th Gen Intel Core i7i5/i3 processor with either 35W or 65W support.

The WPC-767(F) series features 2 x PCIe slots for integrating video or vision acceleration cards to enable edge data processing and analysis. The series is designed to provide a cost-effective medical imaging inference system on the edge to scale up applications in hospitals.

The flexible design of the front cover allows the WPC-767(F) to be customized with a specific logo/color, on/off control button, expansion slot, or removable 2.5"" SSD/HDD for a reduced time-to-market. Certified to the latest medical safety standards, the series can be deployed as an intelligent operating room solution, picture archiving and communication system (PACS), CT/MRI workstation, or hospital edge server.

The solution is compliant with the CE, FCC, VCCI Class B, and IEC-60601-1-2 regulations for medical equipment. The WPC-767(F) with a plant front cover is designed to prevent the accumulation of dust and foreign contaminants to ensure effective hygiene and infection control for medical applications.

The WPC-767(F) series is equipped with 2 x PCIe expansion slots for integrating diverse add-on cards, such as graphics card, video capture cards, and LAN cards. This allows platform development and expansion according to specific application requirements. For example, with the inclusion of a video capture card and a graphics card, WPC-767(F) series can be deployed for AI-assisted diagnosis of endoscopic images. Moreover, the WPC-767(F) series features a medical-grade 180-W power supply to provide sufficient power to support any additional add-on cards.

The WPC-767(F) series features a rich I.O., including 1 x Equipotential terminal pin (for grounding), 3 for display output, VGA, DVI-D, DP respectively, 2 x COM (RS-232/422/485 and RI/5V/12V), 2 x RJ45 LAN, 4 x USB3.0, 2 x USB2.0, and 1 x Audio Jacks (Line in, Line out & Mic in). With suitable I.O. and Wincomm engineering service, this series provides the application ready design for edge server requirement making it economical to hospital information system, operating room, PACS, and diagnostic solutions.

For more information, visit: https://www.wincomm.com.tw/msg/msg355.html