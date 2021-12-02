Economist Impact Launched the Interview of Wincomm for Taiwan Medtech

Wincomm is bridging the gap between healthcare professionals and artificial intelligence to realize benefits for patient care.

After continuously winning Taiwan Excellent Awards for years, Mr. HY Chiou, CEO of Wincomm is pleased to accept the interview for the special edition of Taiwan MEDTECH, by Economist Impact and Taiwan Excellence. On this talk, "Connecting people and technology: The interface between hospital workflows and artificial intelligence", Mr Chiou. said,"Patients need better and faster care, doctors need trusted techniques, and hospitals and administrators need cost-effective tools. Digital health and medical artificial intelligence (AI) can answer these needs."

In this interview, Mr. HY Chiou has witnessed the evolving needs of patients and technological advances designed to meet evolving connected healthcare needs in his nearly 20 years with medical grade computer and industrial panel PC supplier Wincomm leading group research and development functions. From the design based on clinical needs to the evolving needs and the future of AI, Mr. Chiou sees clear opportunities for AI to address emerging healthcare challenges caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

The increasing need for remote care and telemedicine is an obvious first step, but applications extend to vaccine and therapeutic development, where AI is coupled with hardware that meets hygiene and disinfection requirements.

Source by Case Study, Connecting-people-and-technology healthcare, Taiwan-Medtech: https://impact.economist.com/healthcare/projects/taiwan-medtech/connecting-people-and-technology/

- About Wincomm

Wincomm is one of Taiwan's leading manufacturer of industrial computer and embedded computer products. Wincomm designs and develops all in one panel PC, large size all in one digital signage system, rugged box PC and embedded software products for a broad range of industries and applications. Wincomm aims to provide hardware and software integrated solutions for the most variant environments such as industrial automation/ human machine interface control, digital signage / infotainment Kiosk, and medical computing.

