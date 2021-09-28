Superior Sensor Technology Announces First Dual, Multi-Range Pressure Sensor for Sleep Apnea Devices

New dual pressure sensor for positive airway pressure (PAP) products offers better performance and cost advantages over competing solutions.

Superior Sensor Technology introduced a dual low pressure sensor product series for continuous PAP (CPAP), bi-level PAP (BiPAP) and automatic PAP (APAP) products used for sleep apnea and other breathing sleep disorders. The CP Series is the industry’s first dual, multi-range pressure sensor that integrates a differential pressure sensor and a gage pressure sensor into one solution. This level of integration in a single module will improve the reliability and performance of PAP devices.

The first product in the CP Series, the CP201, is a unique, highly integrated, dual sensor, low pressure offering that incorporates a differential pressure sensor supporting four programmable, full-scale pressure ranges from 250 to 2.5k Pa (1 to 10 inH 2 0) and a gage pressure sensor supporting four programmable, full-scale pressure ranges from 2 to 6k Pa (8 to 24 inH20), with industry leading accuracy within 0.05% of the selected range and Total Error Band typically within 0.15% FSS. The level of integration and accuracy in CP201 offers significant advantages over competing solutions:

Reduces board space and design complexity, which speeds time to market.

Decreases the number of components in the design, which improves reliability and reduces performance errors.

The NimbleSense™ architecture’s advanced digital filtering eliminates critical pneumatic noise, which improves the signal to noise ratio of the sensor output.

Multi-Range™ technology allows the same device to be used in multiple PAP product variations, which streamlines the overall manufacturing process and reduces sensor inventory.

Optional closed loop control feature reduces loop delays to further improve accuracy.

Sleep apnea devices help people with sleep disorders that are characterized by irregular breathing, causing insufficient oxygen to the brain. Due to the increase in the aging population who suffer from sleep disorders, the market size for sleep apnea devices was valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow by as much 6.2% CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

