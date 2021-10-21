B-Secur Joins STMicroelectronics Partner Program to Accelerate Customer Time to Market

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

B-Secur announced that it has joined the STMicroelectronics Partner Program in a development that will help accelerate the time to market for manufacturers of next-generation consumer wearable devices.

B-Secur brings its medical grade, FDA-cleared HeartKeyÒ software library to run on STM32*, the most popular microcontroller for wearable devices today.

The HeartKey® ECG algorithms combine user identification, health, and wellness information to generate accurate data encrypted through the user’s unique heartbeat.

STMicroelectronics created the ST Partner Program to help customers’ design teams access extra skills and resources to speed customer development efforts by identifying and making customers aware of ST-Partner companies with complementary products and services and adding a certification process that assures that all partners are periodically vetted for quality and competence.

For more information, visit ST Partner Program.