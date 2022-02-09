Embedded Computing Design

OmniVision's Latest Highest-Res Image Sensor Suits Medical Apps

February 09, 2022

Not all image sensors are created equally. That’s actually a pretty big understatement, as the applications for these devices varies widely. At the low end, the sensors could be in toys or consumer products that don’t require lots of precision. At the high end, are devices that may find themselves in medical applications.

It’s this latter end of the spectrum that the OmniVision Technologies’ OVMed OH0FA image sensor finds itself. When coupled with the company’s OAH0428 bridge chip, it forms a solution for endoscopes and catheters. The image sensor provides 720 by 720 resolution at 30 frames/s which, according to OmniVision, is the highest available resolution for medical devices, including ENT, cardiac, arthro, OB-GYN and utero-renal endoscopes. The end result is that surgeons can get better access to diagnose early-stage diseases.

The OH0FA sensor offers a range of resolution and frame rate combinations, based on the procedure requirements: 720 by 720 at 30 frames/s, 600 by 600 at 40 frames/s, or 400 by 400 at 60 frames/s. The high signal-to-noise ratio of the device results in sharper and crisper images with excellent color fidelity. It measures 0.93 by 0.93 mm. 

The OAH0428 bridge chip, specifically developed for 720 by 720 resolutions, enables analog-to-digital conversion and the flexibility to use various analog and digital inputs and outputs. It’s bundled with OmniVision’s HDR technology, which results in crisper images, as well as auto-start, pseudo-global shutter, enhanced NIR sensitivity, and various security functions. Its proprietary 4-pin analog interface can transmit up to 4 m.

