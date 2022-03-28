Wincomm Launches 24" Medical OR Panel PC WMP-24M-PIS Series

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Wincomm announced the WMP-24M(-PIS) series designed for hospital applications used in operating rooms.

Equipped with an Intel 10th Gen. Core i7i5/i3/Celeron processor with 35W, fanless, six-sides IP65 with an I.O. cover, dual video-in/out ports design, up to 250W power supply, and one PCIex16 expansion slot to support medical image processing during operation, the WMP-24M(-PIS) series passed medical latest certification making it ready for various surgery OR applications in the hospital.

The danger in the operating room comes from power shot down while surgery is on going, so the operating room is required to be easily install and lower electrical interference. The WMP-24M-PIS (Power Supply Inside) is equipped with not only the isolated I.O. interface but also unique power supply inside to avoid this matter. Moreover, power supply inside design could optimize installation convenience from simple power cord plug with a good ergonomics design. On the other hand, the WMP-24M with external power supply is equipped with embedded battery for your selection to ensure the operating safety as well.

Offering with a choice of Intel 10th generation processor 35W, either a eight-core 4.4GHz max. i7-10700TE, or six core 3.7GHz max. Core i5-10500TE, with dual channel DDR4 up to 64Gb, and UHD Graphics 630, WMP-24M(-PIS) series is designed to improve the performance. Additionally, the dual storage slots support defaulted M.2 NVMe PCIex4 for ideal booting and one second 2.5" SSD/HDD slot for selection.

With intelligent i-control management design, the solution supports 35W processor and 1x PCIx16 (20W max.) expansion slot for video capture card under fanless design. The 23.8-inch LCD is upgraded with AHVA(=IPS) for WMP-24M-PIS to enable better color shift performance and optional optical bonding or AG film selection to optimize the image quality. e touch with AG support available on request. In addition, the WMP-24M(-PIS) series provides video-in by HDMI and video-out by 1xDP, 1xHDMI, which enables itself as a display versus PC on the same time to optimize operating system. In addition, it is built with optional DICOM part 14 solution for selection.

The series also includes defaulted antimicrobial housing to avoid infection in the operating room, and a dust-tight and splash-resistant front bezel. Wincomm upgraded to aluminum white coating, with a full sealed and round angle, and IP-65 six sides with special I.O. cover design. Per the company, the special clean key to frozen touch function could be easily cleaned by various detergents, following the operating safety guidance.

WMP-24M(-PIS) series features at rich I.O., including 1 x Equipotential terminal pin (for grounding), 1 for HDMI video input, 2 for display output, HDMI 1.4a, DP respectively, 2 x COM (RS-232/422/485 and RS-232), 2 x RJ45 LAN(1 x 2.5Gbps, 1 x 1Gbps), 4 x USB3.2 Gen. II, and 1 x Audio Jacks (Line in, Line out & Mic in). With cable gland under I.O. cover design, it enables maximum I.O. combination for six sides IP65 that makes it ideal to hygienic control for operating room safety requirement.

The WMP-24M(-PIS) series is granted with the latest EMC and Safety certifications include medical MDR (2017/745), EN/UL(60601-1:2012, V3.1)/cUL60601-1:2014 (V3.1)/, FCC/CE(60601-1-2: 2015(V4.0)/VCCI Class B, it is ready to be used in all kinds of hospital applications.

Key Features:

Intel® Comet Lake Core i CPU

Power Supply Inside for WMP-24M-PIS

Optional Embedded Battery for WMP-24M

Anti-bacteria Aluminum Housing

23.8" FHD Diagnostic Panel

Optical Bonding/AG Film

Full HD Capture Card

LAN/COM 4KV Isolated Module

DICOM Part 14

Video-In x 1 and DP x 1, HDMI x 1 for Display Output

Support Windows 11 & fTPM

For more information, visit: www.wincommusa.com