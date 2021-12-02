The Road to embedded world: MACTRON GROUP

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Blog

This is the first in a series of blogs highlighting vendors that will be exhibiting at embedded world in March of 2022

We are calling it The Road to embedded world. The exhibition is the largest gathering of embedded developers, held annually in Nuremberg, Germany. For obvious reasons, the show was held virtually in 2021. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that we will be meeting in Germany in a few short months.

Our first stop on the Road to embedded world is on the island of Taiwan, with the MACTRON GROUP. The company will be highlighting products in the medical/healthcare, industrial automation, and business/commercial sectors. Stationed in Booth 253, Hall 1 at the exhibition, the Mactron Group

For example, the WMP series of touch-panel PCs fits the medical/healthcare category, as it carries a medical certification to ensure compliance with most medical facilities. Features include an Intel Whiskey Lake U-series microprocessor, aluminum housing, a fanless, front-panel design that adheres to IP65, and lots of standard I/O.

When it comes to Rugged Mobile Tablet PCs, the MACTRON GROUP features its MAA/MAS series of Android/Windows mobile tablet PCs. They’re built to endure the harsh work environments of industrial settings, whether indoors or out. They’re IP-rated, MIL-STD-810G certified, and field-proven to be tough and capable.

The MAA/MAS series offers a wide range of data collection capabilities, including RFID, NFC, barcode scanners, fingerprint, and more. They also feature a range of accessories including docking stations and hand straps.

