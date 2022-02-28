Product of the Week: Wincomm WMP-24M-PIS Medical-Grade Touch Panel PC

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Story

In operating rooms, electronic medical devices are indispensable to healthcare diagnostics, real-time patient monitoring, and surgical visualization. But as crucial as these systems are, they are also potentially quite dangerous. If they aren’t dust-proof, water-tight, protected against power failure, and immune to electromagnetic interference, they present a range of dangers from electric shock to hosting bacteria.

To ensure healthcare workers can continue to access the patient data and productivity technology they need in the safest, most, reliable, and most hygienic manner possible, Wincomm has released the WMP-24M-PIS, a 23.8” LCD screen medical panel PC based on 10th generation Intel® Core® processor technology.

The WMP-24M-PIS 16:9 projective capacitive touch medical panel PC is designed for deployment in hospital ORs, healthcare labs, and examination rooms as a smart healthcare imaging and 1920 x 1080 full HD visualization platform. To reduce the risk of patient infection, the fanless PC is enclosed in an anti-bacterial, 580 mm x 350 mm x 59 mm IP-65-rated aluminum housing that features a dust-tight and splash-resistant front bezel.

Despite being fully sealed, the all-in-one platform supports an external 100comes with an integrated power supply and application-specific I/O cover that minimizes port exposure to fluids and other particulates in OR and lab environments. This combines with a frozen touch function, which means the platform can be disinfected quickly without risking unintended changes to platform settings.





The onboard Intel® Core™ i3/i5/i7 or Celeron processors are available in either six- or eight-core variants with clock speeds of 4.4 GHz and 3.7 GHz, respectively, and Intel® Q470E Chipset that manages I/O. The two-chip solution also features Intel® UHD Graphics 630 technology, which delivers the multimedia performance necessary to render medical imaging data with clear, sleek precision.

Despite the processors’ inherent performance, they are available with thermal design power (TDP) ratings as low as 35 W. This power efficiency is particularly useful should the platform have to resort to exclusive use of its internal 250 W medical-grade PSU and isolated I/O interface in the event of external power loss.

Of course, the panel PC also complies with the latest EMC and medical safety standards, including EN 60601-1:2012 for medical power supply design, the EU’s Medical Devices Regulation 2017/745 that covers reusable surgical instruments, and FCC part 18 Class B against electromagnetic and radio emissions, the latter of which is especially relevant for WMP-24M-PIS variants that include optional WLAN, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

The Wincomm WMP-24M-PIS in Action

On the medical imaging playback front, the WMP-24M-PIS is built on In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology, which offers the best viewing angles of any LCD technology today at up to 178º. The Wincomm medical panel PC leverages a high-end version of IPS, called Advanced Hyper-Viewing Angle (AHVA) that delivers 8-bit, color-shifting performance across a 16.7 million color spectrum.

The platform can accept these images from an input device over an industry-standard HDMI interface and output them to other systems in a Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine Part 14-compatible (DICOM Part 14-compatible) format over either HDMI or DisplayPort.

Additional interfaces on the platform consists of 2x serial COM ports, 2x RJ45 LANs (1x 2.5 Gbps, 1x 1 Gbps), 4x USB 3.2, and an audio jack.

Beyond visualization, however, the WMP-24M-PIS contains numerous features that assist in the local capture and processing of medical imagery. These start with a 16-lane, 20 W (Max) PCI Express interface that can be used to integrate video capture cards or additional graphics processing capabilities, if necessary. The medical panel PC also includes M.2 key and SATA3 expansion interfaces for additional storage, which can pair with up to 64 GB of 2933 MHz dual-channel DDR4 SO-DIMM memory for data logging, housing image classification models, and so on.

Options on the platform such as anti-glare display, hardware security via trusted platform module (TPM), Windows 10 or 11 IoT Enterprise Operating Systems, an integrated 5 million pixel webcam, VESA stand or mount, and more are available on request.

Getting Started with Wincomm’s WMP-24M-PIS Medical-Grade Panel PC

Healthcare professionals looking to get started with Wincomm’s WMP-24M-PIS Medical Grade Touch Panel PC can visit the product page or find out more through the company’s various distribution channels.

