10 Properties of Secure Medical Systems

Whitepaper

Protecting Can't-Fail embedded systems from tampering, reverse engineering, and other cyberattacks.

When attacking an intelligent edge medical system, it takes only one vulnerability to put patient health at risk.

Security requirements for medical software present a growing challenge as devices move from stand-alone systems or private networks into cloud operations. Intelligent systems offer rewards, but they also introduce risks. Among these risks are the increasing efforts of outside actors to exploit medical devices as entry points for ransomware and other attacks. Worse yet, an attacker may try to use a compromised device to go further, pivoting from one exploited subsystem to another and jeopardizing patient health while causing further damage to the device company’s network, mission, and reputation.

This white paper covers the most important security design principles that, if adhered to, give you a fighting chance against any attacker who seeks to gain unauthorized access, reverse engineer, steal sensitive information, or otherwise tamper with your embedded medical system.