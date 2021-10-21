Embedded Computing Design

NuCurrent Sets New Performance Level for NFC Wireless Charging in Space-Constrained Devices

By Taryn Engmark

Assistant Editor

October 21, 2021

NuCurrent announced that it has surpassed the NFC WLC specification for wireless power and data transfer in a product. The solution, which delivers 2.4x the power and 4x the data transfer rates of the NFC WLC Wireless Charging specification, is the result of a partnership between NuCurrent and WHOOP, the human performance company, through the company’s recently announced WHOOP 4.0, a 24/7 digital fitness and health coach, and the WHOOP Battery Pack 4.0.

WHOOP members can charge WHOOP 4.0 on the go with a battery pack, helped by NuCurrent’s application of NFC Wireless Charging, an emerging wireless charging standard overseen by the NFC Forum that is opening up new possibilities for devices that are not candidates for established wireless power standards (like the Wireless Power Consortium’s Qi standard.)

In addition to the power and data levels, NuCurrent’s NFC Wireless Charging solution also eliminated the need for the copper charging contacts on the wearable and battery pack used in the WHOOP 3.0 model.

The WHOOP 4.0 design represents several technical milestones, including:

  • 1.2W of power received
  • 424 kbps of bidirectional data transfer between the wearable and battery pack
  • 115.2 kbps 8/n/1 uART (a solution that directly replaces a wired connection, enabling wireless testing, debugging, and programming)

 

WHOOP 4.0 also brings significant improvements to the user experience, including:

  • IP68 rating (dustproof and water-resistant up to 10 meters for 2 hours) WHOOP Battery Pack 4.0
  • Updated wearable design that is 33% smaller than WHOOP 3.0 with the same five-day battery life

For more information, visit NuCurrent.

