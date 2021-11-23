Intelligent Sensor Platform Improves Mobile Connectivity and Compliance for Personal Connected Consumer Devices

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

PerSe sensors detect human presence near mobile devices and other consumer electronics and enable advanced Radio Frequency (RF) control when the user is close. Its smart human sensing feature, ultra-low power, and tiny footprint also make it suitable for a range of wearable applications such as gesture control and automation.

Semtech Corporation's PerSe™ line of sensors is targeted for the personal connected consumer device market. Derived from the name Person Sensing, the PerSe product family consists of three core product lines that deliver improved user experiences in smartphones, laptops, and wearables by automatically sensing human presence.

The demand for 5G smartphones continues to grow and, according to IDC, is expected to make up more than half of all global shipments by the end of 2022. The PerSe technology can help consumer electronics manufacturers deliver high-quality connectivity in 5G/Wi-Fi 6 with increased RF performance in their smartphones and laptops, while also helping ensure compliance with the worldwide Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) regulations. PerSe's sensing performance and robust noise immunity enables original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original device manufacturers (ODMs) to design devices with longer detection distance within a smaller sensor area.

Semtech's PerSe portfolio includes:

PerSe Connect: Enhances connectivity for many of the global smartphones and laptops (5G Sub-6, 4G, and Wi-Fi). The sensors help maintain SAR compliance while delivering a fast wireless experience on these devices.

PerSe Connect Pro: Provides ultra-high sensing performance for high band 5G mmWave devices in smartphones, laptops, and tablets. PerSe Connect Pro enables higher sensing distance to safely manage the increased RF exposure.

PerSe Control: Enables human detection, automatic on/off, and start/stop response. It also delivers gesture control and response including smart assistant, noise cancellation activation, and media player control.

For more information, visit Semtech.