Guide Sensmart Releases Consumer Grade Autofocus Thermal Camera for Smartphones

By Chad Cox

January 05, 2022

Photo Courtesy of Guide Sensmart

Guide Sensmart released the new consumer-grade MobIR 2 series autofocus thermal cameras designed for smartphones. The cameras will be on display at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

The MobIR 2 series features built-in autofocus WLP infrared module, which enables the cameras to rapidly focus on objects for thermal imaging.

The MobIR 2 series is ideal for daily use and adds the additional functions of night vision and temperature measurement. The non-contact temperature measurement provides accurate readings and the night vision has a range of up to 100 meters.

The MobIR 2 series consists of the MobIR 2T and MobIR 2S. The MobIR 2T is equipped with a 3.2mm lens, is capable of dual-scene applications of both human temperature and industrial temperature measurement. Its ±2°C accuracy is comparable to industrial-class testing tools. As for the MobIR 2S, it comes with a 7mm lens, and is capable of night vision with a range of 100m together with industrial temperature measurement.

Interested consumers can check out the MobIR 2 series in action at Booth #15995 at CES 2022 in Las Vegas 

For more information, visit guideir.com.

Read more of Embedded Computing Design's CES 2022 coverage at embeddedcomputing.com/ces-2022 or stay up to date by following @embedded_comp.

