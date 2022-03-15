Embedded Computing Design

Ambiq Enables Intelligence on Endpoints with a Broadened Portfolio of Ultra-Low Power Processors

By Taryn Engmark

Assistant Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 15, 2022

News

Ambiq Enables Intelligence on Endpoints with a Broadened Portfolio of Ultra-Low Power Processors

Ambiq® introduced an expanded Apollo4 SoC portfolio, including the latest Apollo4 Plus and Apollo4 Blue Plus with Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity with enhanced graphics display capabilities and more robust security features to protect power-constrained IoT endpoint devices without compromising power efficiency.

The wearables market, including smartwatches, smartbands, and smart glasses, will generate more than $350 billion in cumulative revenues over the next five years¹. The role of wearables is evolving to become essential in medical, wellness, and fitness applications, where user experience, safety, and security are key factors in their purchasing decisions.

The Apollo4 Plus is the 4th generation system processor solution built upon Ambiq's proprietary Subthreshold Power-Optimized Technology (SPOT®) platform, enabling new features while reducing devices' overall system power consumption to extend their battery life.

Embedded with megabytes of MRAM, SRAM, ultra-low power processors, solid software stacks, and up to 192 MHz operating frequency with TurboSPOT, the latest SoC to the Apollo4 family empowers more AI-capable operations, including data ingestion, pre-processing, inference, and actuation.

Equipped with an ultra-low power, end-to-end audio subsystem, the Apollo4 is designed to run compute complex algorithms required for precise voice recognition and higher fidelity voice capability needed for voice calls. Its integrated GPU and display controller, coupled with efficient memory access, offer manufacturers the ability to differentiate their products with bigger and richer display user interfaces with vivid colors, high-resolution, and smooth graphics.

Ambiq's Secure by Design™ features allow OEMs to secure their products from the ground up when implementing SecureSPOT with tools to implement end-to-end security from the start.

The addition to the Apollo4 family provides enhanced graphics display and greater voice capabilities to serve as either an application processor or a coprocessor for battery-powered endpoint devices.

For more product information, visit www.ambiq.com/apollo4-plus.

Subscribe
Featured Companies

Ambiq

6500 River Place Blvd.
Austin, TX 78730
Website
Email
1 (512) 879-2850

More from Taryn

Categories
Consumer - Smartphones & Wearables
IoT - Edge Computing
Analog & Power
Image Provided by Kim Lee
RF Motion Sensors Up the Accuracy Big Time

March 14, 2022

MORE
AI & Machine Learning
Image Provided by Vecow
Vecow Launches EAC-3000 Edge AI Computing System Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Platform

March 15, 2022

MORE
Automotive
Renesas Unveils R-Car V4H for Automated Driving Level 2+ / Level 3 to Support High-Volume Vehicle Production in 2024

March 11, 2022

MORE
Networking & 5G
Spirent Showcases Industry-First Ethernet Validation with 400G and 800G Test Platforms

March 8, 2022

MORE