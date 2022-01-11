Veea’s Smart Hub Adds Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router Technology

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Blog

New acronym alert—at least for me.

Veea, a provider of smart-home technology, has released its SHaaS (Smart Home as a Service) product that potentially handles all of a consumer’s needs in one compact box. The complete kit is being offered to Managed Service Providers (MSPs) as a white label solution. It’s based on a quad-core Linux server, includes the company’s STAX Smart Hub, which operates over the latest WiFi standard, WiFi 6, with mesh networking.

The key to the hub is that it seamlessly integrates applications and accessories from third parties, as well as an intuitive smartphone app and web interface, support for the latest smart-home standards, and a robust security platform. And it can all be handled through voice control. The basic design features 32 Gbytes of built-in eMMC flash memory, expandable to over to 2 TB of storage with an SDXC card.

As you can see from the photo, the hub is constructed in a unique form factor, and modules can be stacked to add functionality as the needs arise. For example, available modules include 4G Gigabit LTE and 5G Sub-6 GHz functionality, both with dual-WAN functionality and an optional cellular subscription supported by a physical SIM (USIM), an eSIM, or a virtual SIM (vSIM). These two modules support multiple SIMs simultaneously and switch to the highest quality signal if the module retains more than one cellular subscription. The patented design of the cellular modules’ internal antennas maximize performance.

STAX IoT modules support most popular standards, such as for Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Classic, Zigbee, and Matter, and smart home platforms that include lighting systems, cameras, thermostats, locks, shades, whole home audio, and smart TVs. In the second half of the year, Veea expects to release a series of modules that offer a smart speaker and directional microphone.

