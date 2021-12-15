Infineon's 5th Generation CAPSENSE™ Technology Improves Robustness, Reliability, and Power Consumption

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

Infineon Technologies AG launched the company’s fifth-generation CAPSENSE™ capacitive and inductive touch sensing human-machine interface (HMI) technology. The enhanced HMI enables advanced solutions like proximity sensing with improved detection range, gesture detection and directivity, and hover detection for tomorrow’s advanced touchscreens.

With ten times better performance and a tenth of the power consumption of previous generations, the new CAPSENSE technology embedded in PSoC™ allows designers to develop more intuitive user interfaces, while meeting the demands of battery-powered IoT devices.

The latest CAPSENSE generation is suitable for home appliance and industrial applications including smart door locks, smart switches, thermostats, smart speakers, power tools, industrial touchscreens, and other IoT devices. The technology can also be used for applications with larger touchscreens in industrial and home appliance products including induction cooktops, washer and dryers, refrigerators, ovens, and more.

With the ability to fit in smaller form factors, this technology is also suited to touch interfaces on wearables, hearables, and smart IoT applications. An autonomous sensing mode enables operation without a CPU, and a new ratiometric sensing architecture and differential signal path improves noise immunity.

