Infineon Expands Wireless Portfolio to Support Matter with Multiprotocol Solutions for Smart Homes

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Infineon Technologies AG announced the launch of the new AIROC Bluetooth LE and 802.15.4 family to help companies bring low-power, high-performing Matter products to market.

Infineon’s AIROC CYW30739 Bluetooth LE & 802.15.4 system on chip (SoC) are designed to connect low-power devices in the smart home. The combination of complementary Bluetooth LE and 802.15.4 protocols are designed to enhance the performance of smart home products with seamless interoperability, while enabling end-to-end encrypted communication between individual devices in a Matter network.

Infineon’s AIROC CYW30739 Bluetooth LE & 802.15.4 SoC features a low-power radio, which is a key component in low-power multi-protocol systems with ideal connectivity. More importantly, it offers superior RF performance for robust connections and suitable user-experience without connection drops. The low-power consumption supports applications that require extended battery life including smart home, smart building, smart lighting, and more. These design techniques and process technology are efficient to help reduce active and idle power.

AIROC CYW30739 includes -95.5dBm LE Rx and -103.5dBm 802.15.4 sensitivity for reliable, long-range Bluetooth and multi-protocol connectivity. This smart coexistence creates a seamless interaction between connected devices. The integrated 96-MHz Arm Cortex-M4 microcontroller unit with floating point unit delivers high-performance computing as well as a highly optimized memory system across flash, RAM, and ROM.

Infineon offers a comprehensive wireless portfolio to support Matter including the company’s AIROC Wi-Fi, AIROC Bluetooth and 802.15.4, and PSoC 6 MCU products. Developers can accelerate the deployment of Matter products by accessing Infineon’s software support for Matter in the open-source Matter repository, and additional Matter-specific capabilities in Infineon’s ModusToolbox Software and Tools.

The latest version of ModusToolbox is available now for download.

