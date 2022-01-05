GAF Energy Announces Timberline Solar: Combines Solar and Traditional Roofing Installation and Materials

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Photo Courtesy of GAF Energy

Over five million new roofs are installed on U.S. homes each year. One out of every four of those roofs come from GAF, the sister company of GAF Energy and the largest roofing and waterproofing company in North America. With access to GAF's national contractor network, GAF Energy is uniquely positioned to bring residential solar to the mass market, transforming more roofs into solar roofs each year.

GAF Energy announced the launch of Timberline Solar. According to GAF Energy, it is the only roof system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials.

This new system incorporates the first solar shingle able to be nailed onto its apllication. The Timberline Solar Energy Shingle (ES) was designed to drive a move into more residential clean energy adoption.

Timberline Solar offers a solar shingle that is reliable, durable, cost-effective, easy to install, and aesthetically superior. The ES boasts a depth of less than a quarter inch and integrates seemlessly with traditional shingles to create a more natural look.

"Solar roofs are the future of clean energy, and Timberline Solar is the game-changing innovation that will get us there," said Martin DeBono, president of GAF Energy. "At GAF Energy, we have the capacity to scale this technology like no one else through GAF, bringing an integrated solar product that is weatherproof, affordable, and design-minded to homeowners across the country. We're excited to lead the next generation of clean energy adoption."

The Timberline Solar ES™ has received three awards from CES, including its highest honor, the Best of Innovation award, for "Smart Cities." The product was also named an Innovation Award honoree in both the "Smart Cities" and "Smart Home" categories.

Homeowners interested in solar roofing options and roofers interested in installing GAF Energy products can find out more at: www.gaf.energy.

Read more of Embedded Computing Design's CES 2022 coverage at embeddedcomputing.com/ces-2022 or stay up to date by following @embedded_comp.