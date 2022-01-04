Oledcomm Launches LiFiMAXTab, the First Android Tablet with Integrated LiFi

LiFi (Light Fidelity) technology enables network connectivity using light. LiFi transmits data by modulating light signals from a light source, a process invisible to the naked eye. LiFi has a latency 100 times faster than WiFi.

CES, Las Vegas, Nevada — After MyLiFi and LiFiMAX, Oledcomm is extending its product range by launching LiFiMAXTab, the first Android tablet with natively integrated LiFi, at CES 2022.

The tablet completes the company's range of Access Points, Photonic Antennas, and USB dongles, bringing LiFi capabilities to households for use in home offices.

The tablet has an integrated LiFi module with 150Mbps downstream and 150Mbps upstream. In addition, Oledcomm achieved 3Gbps point-to-point at a distance of 1 to 5m in 2021.

The LiFiMAXTab will be available at a price of €400 excluding VAT from February 2022.

Product Specifications:

