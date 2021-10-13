Automotive Switches Industry Current Scenario & Post COVID-19 Impact

By Pratik Kirve

Automotive vehicles are becoming complex day by day with technological advancements and innovations. With introduction of autonomous vehicles, infotainment devices, and other advanced functionalities in the vehicles, utilization of switches has been changing enormously in the automotive sector.

To address the changing needs in the vehicles with innovative and advanced functionalities, companies from the automotive, semiconductor and electronics, and other sectors launched their new products. The products address different issues and their utilization in vehicles would help in improving reliability and efficiency along with ensuring safety.

Market players have been offering switches that would save up hardware space and ease up the software development. Such innovative switches have been launched by a tech giant from the semiconductor sector. In addition to minimizing design complexity, they reduce power dissipation and overall cost. Given the generation of a huge amount of data from vehicles with advent of connected cars, the safety of data becomes essential. These switches can store the data generated from various sensors in the automotive vehicles safely. A leading market player launched such switches that are compliant with the international standards.

With innovation and advanced functionalities in switches, the microcontroller intervention has been eliminated. Such autonomous functionality will enable the automotive players in improving the efficiency of their in-vehicle devices connected to these switches. The demand for innovative and efficient automotive switches would increase in the coming years. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive switches market is expected to reach $43.26 billion in 2027. Following are some of the activities taking place across the world.

Market players have been innovating and launching new products as the preferences in the automotive industry change over time. STMicroelectronics launched intelligent switches for automotive applications. Its new range of VN9D30Q100F and VN9D5D20FN switches offer digital current sensing abilities along with other digital on-chip features. These switches are designed for simplifying the electronics control unit (ECU) designs and improve the reliability of systems. They are compact and save up to 40% of the design area as compared to other driver ICs. The hardware costs have been reduced considerably by minimizing the design complexity and power dissipation.

An integrated pulse-width modulation (PWM) generator offers precision control signals at each of the outputs and provides efficient functioning such as lamp dimming. In addition, the analog-to-digital converter (ADC) task manager has been synchronized with the PWM engine. This carries out automatic diagnostics within a given time frame without the need of intervention from microcontroller. Moreover, the software development has been simplified by designing the switches as per the AUTOSAR compliance. The innovation continues as the requirements for simplification of software development and lowering down hardware costs increase.

The trend and launch of new devices continues with market players operating in the semiconductors and electronics industry developing switches that can be used in different automotive applications. Marvell launched new automotive switches that have multiple routing throughput capabilities. The multi-gigabit throughput switches are equipped with ports that have gigabit capabilities for storing safety-related sensor data in an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). In addition, it can transfer data at high speed. In addition, the company launched differentiated switch with routing and security features for gateway applications.

Owing to the rise and demand for advanced automotive safety features and massive data bandwidth, the company launched its new range of 88Q5072 and 88Q6113 switches. These switches have a monolithic and single chip design, which in turn, reduces overall cost and footprint. Will Chu, the Vice President and General Manager of the Automotive Business Unit at Marvell, highlighted that the company has been offering innovative solutions in connectivity and storage of the automotive sector. The company’s new switches would help in capturing the huge amount of data in real-time from multiple sources in the car.

As the scope for innovation is boundless, market players have been trying to develop new products and address various needs in the automotive sector. In order to offer advanced features on the high-side switches and improve robustness, Toshiba launched TPD7106F and TPD7107F switches. These switches are designed to address the reliability for automotive ECUs. They contain various diagnostic and self-protection functions that are connected to the microcontroller.

These switches can carry out load operation monitoring and eliminates the need for microcontroller intervention. If any abnormal operations occur, MOSFET functions can be switched off for lowering the load current. The TPD7106F has an ability to drive back-to-back MOSFETs and TPD7107F can drive the single MOSFET. The transistors are included in the chip for reverse polarity protection. In addition, protections provided by these switches include voltage abnormality, over-temperature, over-current, floating ground pin, charge pump voltage fall, and others. These switches are helpful in carrying efficient operations and improving reliability of ECUs.

