Embedded Computing Design

TDK Enhances Scalability of its SmartAutomotive Performance Platforms with Newly Expanded IMU Portfolio

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

December 07, 2021

News

TDK Enhances Scalability of its SmartAutomotive Performance Platforms with Newly Expanded IMU Portfolio

TDK Corporation announced the availability of InvenSense IAM-20680HT high temperature automotive monolithic 6-Axis MotionTracking sensor platform solution for non-safety automotive applications, which includes the IAM-20680HT IMU MEMS sensor and the DK-20680HT developer kit.

The IAM-20680HT embeds a 3-axis gyroscope and a 3-axis accelerometer in a thin 3 x 3 x 0.75mm (16-pin LGA) package and is automotive qualified based on AEC-Q100 Grade 2. It also features two programmable independent interrupt lines and wake-on-motion feature for low power operation of applications processor. The solution boasts a FIFO up to 4096-bytes that can lower the traffic on the serial bus interface and reduce power consumption by allowing the system processor to burst read sensor data and then go into a low-power mode.

Automotive non-safety applications require a high level of computational power that generates self-heating of the printed circuit board with a consequent thermal impact on all the electronic components. With a maximum operating temperature of 105°C and its negligible power dissipation, the IAM-20680HT is well-suited for such applications.

IAM-20680HT provides low noise performance, on-chip 16-bit ADCs, and sensitivity tolerance. These fundamental features are important towards the enhancement of positioning systems’ accuracy, enabling advanced telematic features and triggering emergency calls in a timely manner.

The InvenSense IAM-20680HT automotive IMU is available from multiple distributors worldwide and is part of a fully compatible, multi-axis, multi-grade IMU portfolio of SmartAutomotive products reinforcing InvenSense’s role in the 6-axis IMU market for both safety and non-safety automotive applications. \

For more information, visit https://invensense.tdk.com/solutions/smartautomotive

Subscribe
Featured Companies

TDK Corporation

455 RXR Plaza
Uniondale, NY 11556
Website
(516) 535-2600

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Automotive - Vehicle Networking & Connectivity
Industrial
Product of the Week: AVerMedia NX215B Smart Retail and Smart Surveillance AI Box PC

December 7, 2021

MORE
Storage
Virtium Announces Availability of DDR5 Memory Modules Supporting Industrial Temperatures for Mission Critical Applications

December 7, 2021

MORE
Open Source
Imagination Launches RISC-V CPU Family

December 7, 2021

MORE
Software & OS
Nexar Announces Partnership with OnlineComponents.com

December 7, 2021

MORE