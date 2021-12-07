TDK Enhances Scalability of its SmartAutomotive Performance Platforms with Newly Expanded IMU Portfolio

TDK Corporation announced the availability of InvenSense IAM-20680HT high temperature automotive monolithic 6-Axis MotionTracking sensor platform solution for non-safety automotive applications, which includes the IAM-20680HT IMU MEMS sensor and the DK-20680HT developer kit.

The IAM-20680HT embeds a 3-axis gyroscope and a 3-axis accelerometer in a thin 3 x 3 x 0.75mm (16-pin LGA) package and is automotive qualified based on AEC-Q100 Grade 2. It also features two programmable independent interrupt lines and wake-on-motion feature for low power operation of applications processor. The solution boasts a FIFO up to 4096-bytes that can lower the traffic on the serial bus interface and reduce power consumption by allowing the system processor to burst read sensor data and then go into a low-power mode.



Automotive non-safety applications require a high level of computational power that generates self-heating of the printed circuit board with a consequent thermal impact on all the electronic components. With a maximum operating temperature of 105°C and its negligible power dissipation, the IAM-20680HT is well-suited for such applications.



IAM-20680HT provides low noise performance, on-chip 16-bit ADCs, and sensitivity tolerance. These fundamental features are important towards the enhancement of positioning systems’ accuracy, enabling advanced telematic features and triggering emergency calls in a timely manner.



The InvenSense IAM-20680HT automotive IMU is available from multiple distributors worldwide and is part of a fully compatible, multi-axis, multi-grade IMU portfolio of SmartAutomotive products reinforcing InvenSense’s role in the 6-axis IMU market for both safety and non-safety automotive applications. \

