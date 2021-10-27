Embedded Computing Design

TDK Develops Industry’s Highest Rated Current Inductors for Automotive Power Over Coax Systems

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 27, 2021

News

TDK Corporation announced the release of its newly developed ADL3225VM inductors for use in automotive Power over Coax (PoC) systems.

Measuring at 3.2 x 2.5 x 2.5 mm (L xW x H), these inductors are designed to provide a compact solution for designers looking to reduce vehicle weight as manufacturers add more sensors and cameras to accommodate expanding automotive and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) applications.

Per the company, the proprietary structural design and wire winding manufacturing process ensure high impedance over a broad bandpass of 1 MHz up to 1 GHz. The inductors are compliant with AEC-Q200 and achieve the highest-rated current in the industry for the 3225 size*. Volume production began in October 2021.

Performance advancements of ADAS applications have resulted in the increased production of electric control units (ECUs), particularly around view cameras and front sensing cameras, escalating the need for high-speed interfaces. Low-voltage differential signaling (LVDS) with transmission rates of up to 1.5 Gbit/s transfer image signals from automotive cameras to the control circuit board. This process involves PoC systems that relay data and power over the same coaxial cable. TDK’s ADL3225VM inductors serve as a blocking coil that separates ringing currents from the power supply, and increases the currents supplied by PoC systems. They support operating temperatures between -55 °C and +155 °C.

In the future, TDK plans to further expand the product portfolio to meet the needs of higher-speed and larger-volume transmission for a wider variety of automotive applications.

*Source: TDK, as of October 2021

For more information, visit: https://product.tdk.com/system

