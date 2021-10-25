STMicroelectronics Announces Automotive-Qualified Navigation Module with Dead Reckoning

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

To support the positioning market with GNSS chipset and modules, STMicroelectronics has introduced the Teseo-VIC3DA, the latest member of the Teseo module family.

Teseo-VIC3DA combines ST’s Automotive Teseo III GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) IC with the automotive 6-axis MEMS inertial measurement unit (IMU) and dead reckoning software to create an automotive-qualified navigation module.

Leveraging ST’s in-house manufacturing and software-development competencies, the Teseo-VIC3DA module enables in-car navigation, fleet-management, and insurance-monitoring applications. With multi-constellation awareness, Teseo III offers robust positioning capabilities by simultaneously receiving signals from GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, and QZSS constellations.

The ST 6-axis automotive-grade MEMS IC introduces high-resolution motion tracking in advanced vehicle navigation and telematics applications.

With the combination of ST’s Teseo III, IMU, and dead reckoning, the Teseo-VIC3DA is designed to ensure accurate positioning performance in critical environments like tunnels, beneath structures such as bridges or multi-level highways, in covered areas such as underground parking lots, and even in urban canyons between tall buildings.

The Teseo-VIC3DA module operates from 3.3V, designed to help simplify system integration, and has a standby mode that draws just 17µA to minimize demand on the vehicle’s electrical supply. Containing an integrated Temperature Compensated Crystal Oscillator (TCXO), the module achieves excellent accuracy of 1.5m CEP (Circular Error Probability) for typical automotive use cases. In addition, a dedicated real-time clock (RTC) oscillator helps ensure ideal time to first fix (TTFF).

Coming with firmware pre-loaded onto built-in Flash memory, the Teseo-VIC3DA can be updated with new firmware as necessary using the free TESEO-SUITE software. Teseo-VIC3DA can provide up to 30Hz dead-reckoning fix-rate and has very low latency to reduce the UART-channel jitter. Teseo-VIC3DA can autonomously work with and without odometer information.

The Teseo-VIC3DA is tested and certified by ST according to the EU’s Radio Equipment Directive (RED), applicable ETSI standards, and EN safety standards. A standalone, USB-powered evaluation platform, EVB-VIC3DA, is available to jump-start development.

The Teseo-VIC3DA is in production now and supplied in a 16.0mm x 12.2mm x 2.42mm 24-pin LCC package. Pricing starts at $12.70 per 1000 pieces.

For more information, visit: www.st.com/gnss-modules.