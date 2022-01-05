OMNIVISION Demonstrates Industry’s First 8-Megapixel LFM Image Sensor System for Forward Looking Automotive Camera Systems at CES 2022

Using next-generation OX08B40 CMOS image sensors, the demonstration is powered by Xilinx MPSoC and Motovision IP. The live proof-of-concept demonstration highlights the increased range and wider field of view enabled in the higher resolution 8MP system.

With this announcement, the platform now enables Motovis’ forward looking camera systems to leverage the higher resolution 8MP OMNIVISION OX08B40 imager. The OX08B40 image sensor features a 1/2.5-inch optical format, incorporates 2.1 µm PureCel®Plus-S pixel technology, delivers 140dB high dynamic range (HDR) and LED flicker mitigation (LFM), and has ASIL-C and cybersecurity functionality―which is ideal for next generation automotive applications.

Launched in December 2019, the OX08B40 is built on OMNIVISION’s next-generation PureCel®Plus-S stacked die technology, enabling high functionality in the smallest possible die size. The sensor utilizes this proprietary pixel technology to improve image quality by reducing or eliminating fixed pattern noise, as well as providing high full well capacity and delivers 140dB HDR along with LFM, making it part of an optimal solution for next generation automotive applications.

“The OX08B40 8MP image sensor deliver higher image quality up to 4K2K resolution, which greatly enhances an automotive environment for safety considerations, including lane recognition, vehicle and pedestrian detection, sign recognition, and blind spots,” said Andy Hanvey, director of automotive marketing at OMNIVISION. “We are proud of our collaboration with Xilinx and Motovis who have helped enable this next-generation forward-looking automotive technology.”

“Working closely with OMNIVISION and Motovis, our Xilinx UltraScale+ MPSoC is ideal for advanced forward looking camera applications as it combines a feature-rich 64-bit quad-core and dual-core ARM Cortex processing system with Xilinx programmable logic in a single device,” said Willard Tu, senior director of Automotive, Xilinx. “The speed with which Motovis was able to adapt its forward camera platform to take advantage of the increased resolution of the OX08B40 demonstrates the remarkable flexibility of our Xilinx MPSoC solution.”

Already established in multiple ADAS applications, the Xilinx Automotive (XA) Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC is an adaptable platform that delivers the performance and safety features needed to realize the most demanding forward camera requirements. The MPSoC family is qualified according to AEC-Q100 test specifications with full ISO26262 ASIL-C level certification.

The Motovis Forward Camera perception IP is highly optimized for Xilinx MPSoC devices, creating dedicated hardware-accelerated processing pipelines for managing the video stream as well as AI-based perception algorithms. Motovis IP is portable across multiple Xilinx device families including Zynq 7000 and Zynq Ultrascale+ MPSoC to offer customers highly scalable and affordable solutions covering a variety of ADAS features and functions based on specific customer needs.

