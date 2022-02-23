NXP Launches S32G Vehicle Integration Platform to Help Accelerate Software-Defined Vehicle Development

NXP Semiconductors has launched the S32G GoldVIP to help address real-time and application development challenges of software-defined vehicles using S32G vehicle network processors.

This vehicle integration platform offers multiple value propositions for S32G processor evaluation, software development, and rapid prototyping efforts. Users can observe S32G performance out-of-the-box with real-time use cases and resource monitoring.

Pre-integration of NXP, open source, and third-party software, including secure cloud connectivity and over-the-air (OTA) update services, allows developers to focus on creating new connected vehicle services instead of software infrastructure. Combined with the S32G Reference Design Board (RDB2) or GoldBox Service-oriented Gateway reference design, users can deploy rapid product prototypes for desktop, lab, and in-vehicle applications.

The shift in the automotive industry towards software-defined vehicles addressing ECU consolidation, data-driven vehicle services, secure cloud connectivity, and service-oriented architecture requires new vehicle software development approaches. Carmakers and Tier-1 suppliers face new challenges involving multi-tenancy, network management, cloud services, functional safety, and advanced security technologies. NXP helps address these challenges with GoldVIP’s pre-integrated software, including from partners Airbiquity, Amazon Web Services, Argus Cyber Security and Elektrobit.

GoldVIP’s pre-integration provides a platform that abstracts hardware to enable developers to create new vehicle services. GoldVIP integrates NXP’s S32G Standard and Reference software, along with the Xen Project Type 1 hypervisor to provide isolated Linux virtual machines. The vehicle integration platform offers a high degree of flexibility and adaptability being built upon the Linux ecosystem and supports deployment of user space Linux applications onto the platform. It also provides a rapid prototyping environment with Java and Python supported by local and remote cloud graphical user interfaces and secure cloud connectivity.

Partner software integration includes the Airbiquity OTAmatic client for OTA updates, AWS IoT Greengrass V2 edge runtime for secure cloud services, Elektrobit tresos AUTOSAR Classic Platform, and Argus Cyber Security Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDPS) for CAN and Ethernet.

GoldVIP block diagram

GoldVIP includes multiple real-time use cases to showcase key S32G value propositions, along with local and cloud-based visualization to monitor key metrics like processor performance, memory usage, networking bandwidth, and chip temperature. Key use cases include CAN and Ethernet Gateways with and without network acceleration and intrusion detection, NXP SJA1110 Ethernet switch packet statistics monitoring, vehicle-to-cloud data telemetry, and cloud-to-vehicle OTA updates.

GoldVIP can scale with integration of new capabilities to meet emerging market needs and continue to support customers’ software-defined vehicle efforts. NXP has plans to expand GoldVIP with AUTOSAR Adaptive Platform support, machine learning (ML) inferencing with NXP eIQ Auto Deep Learning tool support and container orchestration to streamline vehicle services deployment. The platform can also extend capabilities with additional partner software integration in future releases.

