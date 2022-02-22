Microchip Introduces Industry’s First Automotive-Qualified Gen 4 PCIe Switches Enable Autonomous Driving Ecosystem

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Microchip Technology announced the market’s first Gen 4 automotive-qualified PCIe switches. These Switchtec PFX, PSX, and PAX switch solutions provide suitable compute interconnect capabilities for Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Switchtec Gen 4 PCIe switches provide the high-speed interconnect that supports distributed, real-time safety-critical data processing in ADAS architectures. PCIe is emerging as the preferred compute interconnect solution for the automotive industry for the same reasons it has become pervasive in the data center market. It provides ultra-low latency and low-power bandwidth scalability to CPUs and specialized accelerator devices.

“Our automotive-qualified portfolio of Switchtec Gen 4 switches provides the lowest latency and high bandwidth required to link the CPU and accelerator building blocks used in ADAS applications,” says Krishna Mallampati, associate director of marketing and applications for Microchip’s data center solutions business unit. “We are delighted to see the culmination of several years of collaboration with key technology partners and customers to bring these solutions to market.”

Microchip’s ChipLink diagnostic Graphical User Interface (GUI) provides extensive debug, diagnostics, configuration, and forensics tools for rapid deployment.

Switchtec automotive-qualified Gen 4 PCIe switches are available in production.

For purchasing information, contact a Microchip sales representative.

For more information, visit: www.microchip.com/