Infineon Announces Automotive Dual High-Side Gate Driver with SPI

Infineon Technologies AG introduced the EiceDRIVER 2ED4820-EM, a smart gate driver with SPI interface. The gate driver is an ideal companion to Infineon’s 80/100 V OptiMOS MOSFETs. It is also a suitable option for switching high-current loads in a 48 V board net.

This smart, dual-channel high-side gate driver, 2ED4820-EM in the EiceDRIVER APD family, can tolerate negative voltages at Vbat down to -90 V and voltages up to +105 V. These various voltage conditions could occur during a short circuit or a poor contact connection event.

Furthermore, the new device includes a current sense amplifier for high or low-side measurement. The low-side measurement helps reduce cost, PCB space, and the overall power dissipation, since the existing shunt resistor of the battery management system can be used. With the two integrated output channels, it is possible to control a dedicated pre-charge path or separate the charging and discharging current path of the battery, further reducing PCB space and overall cost.

The 2ED4820-EM is in production now. The device is PRO-SIL ISO26262-ready and comes with a safety application note to facilitate the usage in functional-safety applications. To accelerate the design-in process, an evaluation board and a reference board equipped with the EiceDRIVER APD 2ED4820-EM are available for order.

For easy integration, a training video is also accessible.

