Embedded Computing Design

Infineon Announces Automotive Dual High-Side Gate Driver with SPI

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

January 20, 2022

News

Infineon Announces Automotive Dual High-Side Gate Driver with SPI

Infineon Technologies AG introduced the EiceDRIVER 2ED4820-EM, a smart gate driver with SPI interface. The gate driver is an ideal companion to Infineon’s 80/100 V OptiMOS MOSFETs. It is also a suitable option for switching high-current loads in a 48 V board net.

This smart, dual-channel high-side gate driver, 2ED4820-EM in the EiceDRIVER APD family, can tolerate negative voltages at Vbat down to -90 V and voltages up to +105 V. These various voltage conditions could occur during a short circuit or a poor contact connection event.

Furthermore, the new device includes a current sense amplifier for high or low-side measurement. The low-side measurement helps reduce cost, PCB space, and the overall power dissipation, since the existing shunt resistor of the battery management system can be used. With the two integrated output channels, it is possible to control a dedicated pre-charge path or separate the charging and discharging current path of the battery, further reducing PCB space and overall cost.

The 2ED4820-EM is in production now. The device is PRO-SIL ISO26262-ready and comes with a safety application note to facilitate the usage in functional-safety applications. To accelerate the design-in process, an evaluation board and a reference board equipped with the EiceDRIVER APD 2ED4820-EM are available for order.

For easy integration, a training video is also accessible.

For more information, click here

 

Subscribe
Featured Companies

Infineon

101 N Pacific Coast Highway
El Segundo, CA 90245
Website
+49 89 234 65555

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Automotive - Vehicle Networking & Connectivity
Debug & Test
Lauterbach's TRACE32 Supports PikeOS for MPU

January 19, 2022

MORE
IoT
ioXt Alliance Closes Record Year of Membership Growth and Certifications

January 20, 2022

MORE
Processing
Renesas Ships 1 Billionth Device from RX Family of 32-bit Microcontrollers

January 21, 2022

MORE
Security
Rambus Root of Trust Delivers FIPS 140-2 CMVP Security in Kyocera Multifunction Products

January 13, 2022

MORE