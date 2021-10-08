Embedded Computing Design

High-Precision Voltage Reference IC Provides Very-Low Drift for Extended-Temperature Automotive Applications

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 08, 2021

News

Microchip Technology announced the release of a high-precision voltage reference (Vref) IC that is designed for automotive and industrial applications that require low drift, high reliability, and high performance.

The new MCP1502 is an AEC-Q100 Grade 1 (-40°C to +125°C operating temperature range) automotive-qualified Vref with a maximum temperature coefficient of 7ppm/°C.

The MCP1502 is based on the MCP1501 Vref architecture, which has been in the market for more than five years. Packaged in a small six-lead SOT-23, the MCP1502 is an ideal choice for a variety of industrial, automotive, and aerospace applications. 

Microchip’s MCP150x (MCP1501 and MCP1502) devices are suitable companions to Microchip’s families of microcontrollers, ADCs and DACs, offering multiple voltage options for creating total system solutions that are suitable for a variety of applications that require stable, accurate and repeatable data conversion. The MCP1502 is available in the voltage level options from 1V to 4V, with pricing starting at $1.09.

For additional information, visit Microchip’s website.

To purchase products mentioned here, click to order now.

 

Featured Companies

Microchip Technology

2355 West Chandler Blvd.
Chandler, AZ 85224-6199
Website
Email
(480) 792-7200

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

