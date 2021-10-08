High-Precision Voltage Reference IC Provides Very-Low Drift for Extended-Temperature Automotive Applications

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Microchip Technology announced the release of a high-precision voltage reference (Vref) IC that is designed for automotive and industrial applications that require low drift, high reliability, and high performance.

The new MCP1502 is an AEC-Q100 Grade 1 (-40°C to +125°C operating temperature range) automotive-qualified Vref with a maximum temperature coefficient of 7ppm/°C.

The MCP1502 is based on the MCP1501 Vref architecture, which has been in the market for more than five years. Packaged in a small six-lead SOT-23, the MCP1502 is an ideal choice for a variety of industrial, automotive, and aerospace applications.

Microchip’s MCP150x (MCP1501 and MCP1502) devices are suitable companions to Microchip’s families of microcontrollers, ADCs and DACs, offering multiple voltage options for creating total system solutions that are suitable for a variety of applications that require stable, accurate and repeatable data conversion. The MCP1502 is available in the voltage level options from 1V to 4V, with pricing starting at $1.09.

