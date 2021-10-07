Embedded Computing Design

GENIVI Alliance Rebrands as Connected Vehicle Systems Alliance

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 07, 2021

News

GENIVI Alliance Rebrands as Connected Vehicle Systems Alliance

The GENIVI Alliance, a collaborative community developing open standards and software for in-vehicle systems, announced its organizational rebrand to the Connected Vehicle Systems Alliance (COVESA).

The new brand signifies the Alliance’s technical focus to connected vehicle systems including in-vehicle, on-edge and in-cloud services, interfaces, and data exchange. 

Throughout its 12 years as a global, open standards organization, the Alliance continuously evolved and expanded its scope, developing a track record of creating standards that delivered value for its members and the industry. 

COVESA’s core principles are founded on: openness, collaboration, innovation, and the expertise each Member brings to the Alliance. COVESA is focused on its new vision to create a more diverse, sustainable, and integrated mobility ecosystem by developing open standards and innovative technologies for connected vehicles. 

COVESA will expand upon GENIVI’s foundation of a vehicle signal specification and vehicle to cloud connected services and encourage members to introduce projects that deliver specifications, open source licensed software, and related materials that equip the industry with useful assets for commercial solution development. 

There are currently several active technology projects including: 

  • Common Vehicle Interface Initiative (CVII), launched with W3C, addresses the need for industry-standards to more efficiently collect and manage vehicle data and define vehicle services invoked remotely from the cloud. 
  • Android Automotive Special Interest Group (SIG) focusing on software integration and supporting automakers and their suppliers who are adopting Android Automotive 
  • In-vehicle Payment Special Interest Group (SIG) exploring standard approaches for in-vehicle commerce and payments. 
  • Automotive Cybersecurity Team addresses a growing number of standards and topics enhancing cybersecurity in the vehicle. 

More information on COVESA projects can be found on the COVESA Wiki. 

For more information, visit: www.covesa.global

Subscribe
Featured Companies

GENIVI Alliance

5000 Executive Parkway
San Ramon, CA 94583
Website
Email
+1.815.469.5322

COVESA

5000 Executive Parkway
San Ramon, California 94583
Website
Email
+1.815.342.4083

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Automotive - Vehicle Networking & Connectivity
Automotive - IVI/Infotainment & Cluster
Security - IEC 61508/60601, ISO 26262 & Other Standards
Analog & Power
Microchip and Acacia Collaborate on 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics for Data Center Routing, Switching, and Metro OTN Platforms

October 6, 2021

MORE
Debug & Test
Spirent and Qascom Collaborate to Offer Commercially Available OSNMA Simulation Tools

September 23, 2021

MORE
Industrial
OKW’s EASYTEC IIoT/Sensor Enclosures Now In Four New Sizes

October 4, 2021

MORE
Open Source
Product of the Week: Bosch Sensortec Application Board 3.0

September 16, 2021

MORE