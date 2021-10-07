GENIVI Alliance Rebrands as Connected Vehicle Systems Alliance

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

The GENIVI Alliance, a collaborative community developing open standards and software for in-vehicle systems, announced its organizational rebrand to the Connected Vehicle Systems Alliance (COVESA).

The new brand signifies the Alliance’s technical focus to connected vehicle systems including in-vehicle, on-edge and in-cloud services, interfaces, and data exchange.

Throughout its 12 years as a global, open standards organization, the Alliance continuously evolved and expanded its scope, developing a track record of creating standards that delivered value for its members and the industry.

COVESA’s core principles are founded on: openness, collaboration, innovation, and the expertise each Member brings to the Alliance. COVESA is focused on its new vision to create a more diverse, sustainable, and integrated mobility ecosystem by developing open standards and innovative technologies for connected vehicles.

COVESA will expand upon GENIVI’s foundation of a vehicle signal specification and vehicle to cloud connected services and encourage members to introduce projects that deliver specifications, open source licensed software, and related materials that equip the industry with useful assets for commercial solution development.

There are currently several active technology projects including:

Common Vehicle Interface Initiative (CVII), launched with W3C, addresses the need for industry-standards to more efficiently collect and manage vehicle data and define vehicle services invoked remotely from the cloud.

Android Automotive Special Interest Group (SIG) focusing on software integration and supporting automakers and their suppliers who are adopting Android Automotive

In-vehicle Payment Special Interest Group (SIG) exploring standard approaches for in-vehicle commerce and payments.

Automotive Cybersecurity Team addresses a growing number of standards and topics enhancing cybersecurity in the vehicle.

More information on COVESA projects can be found on the COVESA Wiki.

For more information, visit: www.covesa.global