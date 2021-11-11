G+D Announces New Security Chips for the Connected Car

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) is launching [email protected] CX Luna1.3M, a new range of security chips for the automotive industry. They are based on Infineon's next generation SLI37 automotive security controller and offer a multifunction platform for eSIM applications, IoT, and digital car key solutions.

The [email protected] CX Luna1.3M meets the technical specifications of the automotive industry and is tailored to the environmental conditions of automobiles.

Per the company, with a faster CPU and larger memory, the security chips are designed to enable several applications for the connected car. G+D's new products based on the Infineon SLI37 controllers allow automotive manufacturers to provide secure and high-performance mobile connections via eSIM technology. They support 5G standalone networks and cover all eSIM consumer and M2M use cases.

A special DSDA add-on (Dual SIM Dual Active) is available to automotive manufacturers. This allows vehicles to be equipped with two eSIM modules: One for using the drivers personal subscription for infotainment services and one for the services provided by the carmaker. The DSDA add-on includes the management of both chips remotely via one central G+D's AirOn eSIM management platform, thereby simplifying their logistical processes. For example, manufacturers have the option to upload the correct network profiles "over the air" after the cars have been delivered to their target regions. Additionally, manufacturers can comply with local legal requirements.

In addition to eSIM applications, [email protected] CX Luna1.3M can also be used for digital car key solutions. In this case the new series acts as an embedded secure element eSE – a special chip for storing encryption keys for secure communication between the vehicle, mobile devices, and a dedicated backend. The chip thus enables user-friendly solutions for unlocking and starting a vehicle and protects the communication of the vehicle against attacks by hackers.

For more information, visit: www.gi-de.com.