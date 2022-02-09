China Automotive Technology and Research Center Co. Ltd Selects Rohde & Schwarz's C-V2X RF Automated Test System

Press Release

C-V2X is one of the most significant automotive developments, and the creation of the appropriate standards and testing procedures to ensure compliance has become the key to this technology.

Vehicle OEMs and Tier1 component suppliers need a standard system to support and guide the development and research of their C-V2X products and function of the overall system. Additionally, testing service companies and authorities need to carry out a large number of validation and certification work in accordance with the government and industry regulatory requirements.

With the strong support of CATARC, Rohde & Schwarz conducted joint debugging with major C-V2X chip manufacturers and solved the many challenges of C-V2X RF testing. (Image: Rohde & Schwarz)

The GB/T "Technical Requirements for Vehicle Information Interaction System Based on LTE-V2X Direct Communication" is the cornerstone of the Internet of Vehicles standard system, which is being formulated by the Auto Standards Committee. The content includes the RF performance requirements and test methods of Internet of Vehicles products.

To conduct its On-Board Unit (OBU)/Road Side Unit (RSU) RF performance testing, China Automotive Technology and Research Center Co. Ltd (CATARC) has chosen Rohde & Schwarz's RF C-V2X automated test system. The system was selected because of its comprehensive coverage of Internet of Vehicles C-V2X RF test cases and overall system standard assessment capability. With the strong support of CATARC, Rohde & Schwarz conducted joint debugging with major C-V2X chip manufacturers and solved the many challenges of C-V2X RF testing. This system has the characteristics of complete test project coverage, high degree of automation and flexible instrument configuration, which meets the requirements of the automotive industry for C-V2X radio frequency testing.

The system integrates the R&S CMW wideband radio communication tester and the R&S SMBV100B vector signal generator, which supports the C-V2X protocol, data consistency and electromagnetic compatibility test cases required by this standard. It is also possible to upgrade the hardware-in-the-loop test system for the Internet of Vehicles traffic scenario. Customers get all V2X RF protocol related test requirements while saving investments due to efficient use of test resources.