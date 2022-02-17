Bosch Selects Rohde & Schwarz to Verify Automotive UWB Connectivity

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

The Bosch Group has selected the R&S CMP200 radio communication tester from Rohde & Schwarz to validate automotive Ultra-Wideband (UWB) applications in manufacturing. The project is a continuation of the long-term cooperation between Bosch and Rohde & Schwarz in wireless connectivity.

Per the comapny, because of its ranging, power consumption and security capabilities, ultra-wideband (UWB) is likely to feature on a wide range of IoT peripherals and industry 4.0 applications in the future and is expected to be a standard technology of most smartphones. In the automotive domain, UWB enables new convenience and functional safety use cases specifically for keyless vehicle access using the smartphone as a digital key. Further advanced features could be valet parking, occupancy detection, and life sign monitoring of babies in the child seat.

UWB, based on the IEEE 802.15.4a and 802.15.4z standards, enables centimetre-accurate location measurements at short distances, most effectively up to 70 meters. The technology includes secure data communication at rates up to 27 Mbps, with low power requirements. The wide bandwidth of 500 MHz and more, combined with the low power spectrum density make it possible for UWB signals to share spectrum with other technologies without causing interference.

Testing the performance of UWB devices is important in the lab and on the production line to ensure regulatory aspects, correct functioning and the accuracy of the positioning application. As a leader in wireless device testing, Rohde & Schwarz provides a full range of UWB test solutions for R&D, certification, chipset characterisation and production that accurately measure key parameters such as Time of Flight (ToF) and Angle of Arrival (AoA). Furthermore, Rohde & Schwarz supports global cross-industry standards for UWB interoperability by joining the FiRa and Car Connectivity Consortium.

Rohde & Schwarz integrated UWB test capabilities into their R&S CMP200 radio communication tester, making it the only test platform on the market able to provide R&D and production RF tests for both 5G mmWave / FR2 and UWB functions. It is ideal for solving UWB test challenges in mass production as well as in R&D. The tester combines the capabilities of a signal analyzer and a signal generator in a single instrument. In combination with Rohde & Schwarz shielded chambers and the company's automatization software WMT, the R&S CMP200 offers a complete solution for transmitter, receiver, ToF and AoA measurements in conducted and radiated mode, compliant to IEEE 802.15.4a/z specifications.

For more information, visit https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/uwb. and https://www.bosch-mobility-solutions.com/en/solutions/software-and-services/perfectly-keyless/