BlackBerry Showcases BlackBerry IVY on Auto-Grade Hardware at CES 2022

BlackBerry Limited unveiled how it is laying the groundwork for the software-defined vehicles of the future with an automotive-grade hardware demonstration of BlackBerry IVY, the company's Intelligent Vehicle Data Platform, co-developed with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

This demonstration will be available to view at CES 2022 in Booth #4319 in the West Hall, marking the first time BlackBerry IVY has been publicly shown on physical hardware. The EV Range Expert demo showcases how BlackBerry IVY is leveraged to develop enhanced experiences for a family embarking on a road trip in their electric vehicle.

At the booth, visitors can see in real-time the AI-based decisions being made by BlackBerry IVY and what the in-car experience could look like for drivers and passengers though a physical car dashboard. Incorporating technology from BlackBerry IVY ecosystem partners including HERE Technologies, Car IQ, and Electra Vehicles, the demo illustrates use cases that can be enabled via the platform in the form of enhanced predictions, intelligent recommendations, and in-car payment capabilities that utilize in-vehicle data from multiple sensors.

Leveraging Electra's EVE-Ai 360 Adaptive Controls for battery pack optimization, the demo provides an accurate battery state of charge (SoC) and range prediction based on driver detection and personalization, while actively working to extend range and preserve battery lifetime. Additionally, the demo ingests preloaded HERE Technologies' data to provide tailored guidance, pricing, and availability of vehicle charge stop locations, more efficient routes with carbon footprint estimates, and individual driver customizations. A third integration via Car IQ creates a "digital fingerprint" for the vehicle, allowing it to securely connect to a bank, card payment networks, and in-vehicle marketplaces that allow the car to validate and autonomously pay for a wide range of frequently used services, including EV charging, tolls, parking, insurance, maintenance, and other payment and wallet capabilities. The multi-OS, distributed architecture demonstration features BlackBerry IVY running on both Linux and QNX across gateway and digital instrument cluster domains, in collaboration with KPIT Technologies.

BlackBerry's full suite of automotive offerings will be demonstrated at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 5 – 8, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit BlackBerry at Booth #4319 in the West Hall.

