Embedded Computing Design

Anritsu and dSPACE Accelerate Simulation and Testing of 5G Automotive Applications

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 07, 2022

News

Anritsu and dSPACE Accelerate Simulation and Testing of 5G Automotive Applications

Anritsu Corporation and dSPACE, two companies in the fields of test and measurement as well as simulation and validation, will jointly demonstrate the integration of PC-based simulation systems with sensor-realistic simulation in a 5G network emulator at the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC).

The joint showcase will demonstrate how to avoid collisions between vehicles and objects or people in intersections with limited visibility.

The example application used in the demonstration is the advanced intersection collision warning (AICW). For this purpose, sensor-based information is exchanged between the vehicles and the infrastructure in the intersection area through the use of 5G communication technology. In the demonstration, V2X data and video data collected by camera sensors is provided and analyzed to warn of people or objects such as vulnerable road users (VRUs) located in blind spots, commonly found at intersections.. The demonstration uses 5G network slicing technology to establish a separate URLLC link to provide V2X hazard warning data and an eMBB link to share HD video.

To provide a 5G network slicing test environment for automotive V2X use cases, the showcase uses an Anritsu MT8000A radio communication test station and dSPACE VEOS (a PC-based simulation platform) with the dSPACE AURELION solution for sensor-realistic simulation.

The joint showcase will be on display at the Anritsu booth (Hall 5, D41) at the Mobile World Congress 2022. It will also be showcased at Anritsu's Virtual MWC22-Wireless Technology Showroom.

For more information, visit: www.anritsu.com and www.dspace.com

Subscribe
Featured Companies

dSPACE, Inc.

50131 Pontiac Trail
Wixom, MI 48393
Website

Anritsu

Website

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Automotive - Vehicle Networking & Connectivity
Networking & 5G - 5G
AI & Machine Learning
JUST: An End-to-End Approach for Multilingual ASR

March 3, 2022

MORE
Automotive
Anritsu and dSPACE Accelerate Simulation and Testing of 5G Automotive Applications

March 7, 2022

MORE
Open Source
Image Provided by the Author
Embedded Learning Kit and IDE Focusing on Secure IoT, PKI, and Certificate Management

March 3, 2022

MORE
Software & OS
MicroAI Factory Extends Edge-Native AI Into Manufacturing For Real-Time Analysis and Improved Overall Equipment Effectiveness

March 7, 2022

MORE