Anritsu and dSPACE Accelerate Simulation and Testing of 5G Automotive Applications

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Anritsu Corporation and dSPACE, two companies in the fields of test and measurement as well as simulation and validation, will jointly demonstrate the integration of PC-based simulation systems with sensor-realistic simulation in a 5G network emulator at the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC).

The joint showcase will demonstrate how to avoid collisions between vehicles and objects or people in intersections with limited visibility.

The example application used in the demonstration is the advanced intersection collision warning (AICW). For this purpose, sensor-based information is exchanged between the vehicles and the infrastructure in the intersection area through the use of 5G communication technology. In the demonstration, V2X data and video data collected by camera sensors is provided and analyzed to warn of people or objects such as vulnerable road users (VRUs) located in blind spots, commonly found at intersections.. The demonstration uses 5G network slicing technology to establish a separate URLLC link to provide V2X hazard warning data and an eMBB link to share HD video.

To provide a 5G network slicing test environment for automotive V2X use cases, the showcase uses an Anritsu MT8000A radio communication test station and dSPACE VEOS (a PC-based simulation platform) with the dSPACE AURELION solution for sensor-realistic simulation.

The joint showcase will be on display at the Anritsu booth (Hall 5, D41) at the Mobile World Congress 2022. It will also be showcased at Anritsu's Virtual MWC22-Wireless Technology Showroom.

