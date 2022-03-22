Andes and IAR Systems Enable Automotive-Focused IC Design Companies to Accelerate Time to Market

Andes Technology and IAR Systems together announced that IC design companies from Europe and Asia have adopted AndesCore RISC-V automotive CPU IP and IAR Systems’ functional safety certified development tools for RISC-V.

The joint solutions from Andes and IAR Systems have robust design methodology according to ISO 26262.

AndesCore automotive CPU is a functional safety enhancement edition of N25F, one of the bestselling RISC-V cores. To achieve automotive functional safety, the core is designed to prevent systematic failures and it’s controlled by product safety mechanisms to avoid random hardware failures.

IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V is a complete development toolchain including the IAR C/C++ Compiler and a comprehensive debugger. The companies’ combined expertise provides joint customers with suitable performance and safety for automotive applications.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with IAR Systems to support customers worldwide in product development of automotive SoCs. With AndesCore™ automotive core, we ensure customers can leverage the ISO 26262 certified CPU IP and Safety Package to their product certification process. Andes is proud to be the first RISC-V processor IP vendor to get process certifications for both Hardware (ISO 26262-5) and Software (ISO 26262-6) with complete development process to help customers meet ASIL D requirements.” said Dr. Charlie Su, President and CTO of Andes Technology.

The first AndesCore automotive RISC-V CPU is expected to be certified by SGS-TÜV Saar GmbH in H1 2022.

The functional safety edition of IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V is certified by TÜV SÜD according to ten different standards, including ISO 26262. Along with strong technology, IAR Systems offers guaranteed support for the sold version for the longevity of the customer support contract, validated service packs and regular reports of known deviations and problems.

