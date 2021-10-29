ADLINK Collaborates with Ecosystem Partners to Provide End-to-End C-V2X Solutions

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

ADLINK Technology has joined forces with ecosystem partners Askey Computer Corp., the Institute for Information Industry (III), and Excellence Opto. Inc. (EOI) to develop and deploy an end-to-end C-V2X solution.

The collaboration integrates AI-enabled technologies and applications with 4G LTE/sub-6GHz 5G NR vehicle network connectivity, smart traffic lights, and signal controllers. The C-V2X solution is designed to improve road safety and traffic efficiency, establishing a foundation to help accelerate technology innovation and commercialization of intelligent transportation systems (ITS), autonomous driving and connected vehicles.



The collaboration addresses the technology challenges from data collection, to communication, to processing in real-time by leveraging ADLINK’s development and deployment of rugged AI-enabled in-vehicle computers, private 5G networks, 5G edge servers, and intelligent edge infrastructure. The C-V2X solution integrates ADLINK’s AI-enabled in-vehicle computer platform based on the AVA-3510 series, with Askey’s onboard/roadside unit (RSU/OBU), III’s: AI-enabled applications including image-based AI vehicle identification, tracking and warning technology, and EOI’s smart traffic light and traffic signal controller.



There are already four C-V2X pilot projects underway across Taiwan that implement both direct sidelink and cellular network communications. The projects are designed to test various use cases based on the 5G quality of service (QoS) for ultra-reliable, low-latency, and high bandwidth communications.

The four pilot projects include:

An Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) application that uses V2I and V2V technologies for controlling traffic in New Taipei City.

Three projects are for autonomous vehicles. Taipei City, SPaT (Signal Phase and Timing) techniques at traffic signals together with a MAP application prioritize automated buses via the connected traffic light controller to optimize traffic flow for intersections.

In Taoyuan City, V2I and V2V technologies are implemented to connect automated buses with roadside equipment (RSE) and roadside units (RSUs).

And in Tainan City, another auto-bus application uses V2I technologies for monitoring operations, which is integrated with an advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS).

Besides improving road safety and traffic flow, the C-V2X solution developed by ADLINK and its partners is designed to provide autonomous driving and automotive system integrators with a validated, integrated template to speed time-to-market. Per the company, it can also help wireless service providers create new business opportunities.



For more information, visit: www.adlinktech.com/en/connected-autonomous-vehicle-solutions