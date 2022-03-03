More Software Than We Know What to Do With... Literally

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

On this episode, Brandon and Rich review highlights from Smart Manufacturing Day, including a debate on what Industry 5.0 truly means, and discuss the potential peril of code-heavy software-defined factories and vehicles.

Next, Associate Editor Tiera Oliver is joined by BlackBerry CTO Adam Boulton, who reveals all the different types of software automotive OEMs and suppliers believe are in modern vehicles and all the different types of software that actually are in their vehicles. Hint: The two lists are not the same. To reconcile this, BlackBerry is leading the emerging field of software composition analysis (SCA).

For more information on the BlackBerry Jarvis software composition analysis tool, visit blackberry.qnx.com/en/products/security/blackberry-jarvis



Finally, Assistant Editor Taryn Engmark discusses the plastic pollution in the world’s oceans, and two companies’ efforts to combat it. Tune in to learn how a Microsoft initiative to become carbon neutral by 2030 became a project to develop component materials made of 10% recycled ocean plastic with chemical company SABIC, which turned into the outer shell of the Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse that demonstrates it is possible to go green and stay profitable.

To learn more, visit www.sabic.com/en/news/30776-sabic-and-microsoft-collaborate-to-create-microsoft-s-first-product-made-with-recycled-ocean-plastic