Embedded Executive: Robert Bielby, Sr. Dir. of Automotive System Architecture, Micron

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

When designing your embedded system, the storage subsystem is not always at the top of the priority list.

Depending on your system, that may be okay. But if you’re designing for automotive applications, that’s one way to get yourself in hot water. In this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, I talked to Robert Bielby, Micron’s Senior Director of Automotive System Architecture, to understand why the memory subsystem needs to move up the list, potentially way up.

Robert Bielby, senior director of automotive system architecture, leads the systems architecture team responsible for Micron’s overall strategy and product definition for the Automotive Division business group. Before joining Micron in 2016, Robert spent more than 30 years in systems, semiconductor and solutions businesses holding various engineering and executive roles at Kodak, Altera, LSI Logic and Xilinx. Most recently, Robert was vice president of the consumer, automotive and broadcast markets at Xilinx where he led the creation of their automotive business and growth to become #2 in the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market. Robert brings a wealth of experience at the system level in architecture, strategy, vertical marketing and product planning roles. Robert has authored multiple articles on broad industry topics and holds 28 patents in the areas of channel coding, digital signal processing and programmable logic devices.

Richard Nass' key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM's ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events.