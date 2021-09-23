UnitedSiC Pushes the Envelope with SiC FETs
September 23, 2021
Blog
The embedded industry is getting more comfortable with silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, as it’s no longer considered a “new” or “bleeding edge” technology. It’s now considered a mainstream technology.
To that end, UnitedSiC, a maker of SiC devices, has released a 750-V, 6-mΩ device. The company claims that the RDS(on) value is less than half the nearest SiC MOSFET competitor. The part also offers a 5-μs short-circuit withstand time rating.
In all, UnitedSiC is adding nine new device/package options to its 750-V SiC FET series, rated at 6, 9, 11, 23, 33, and 44 mΩ. All devices are available in the TO-247-4L package while the 18-, 23-, 33-, 44-, and 60-mΩ parts also come in the TO-247-3L.
Such components are well suited for challenging, emerging applications. These include traction drives and on- and off-board chargers in electric vehicles and all stages of uni- and bi-directional power conversion in renewable energy inverters, power factor correction, telecoms converters, and ac/dc or dc/dc power conversion. Established applications also benefit from a boost in efficiency from the backwards compatible parts. Pricing in lots of 1000 range from $4.15 to $23.46.