UnitedSiC Pushes the Envelope with SiC FETs

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

September 23, 2021

The embedded industry is getting more comfortable with silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, as it’s no longer considered a “new” or “bleeding edge” technology. It’s now considered a mainstream technology.

To that end, UnitedSiC, a maker of SiC devices, has released a 750-V, 6-mΩ device. The company claims that the RDS(on) value is less than half the nearest SiC MOSFET competitor. The part also offers a 5-μs short-circuit withstand time rating.

In all, UnitedSiC is adding nine new device/package options to its 750-V SiC FET series, rated at 6, 9, 11, 23, 33, and 44 mΩ. All devices are available in the TO-247-4L package while the 18-, 23-, 33-, 44-, and 60-mΩ parts also come in the TO-247-3L.

Such components are well suited for challenging, emerging applications. These include traction drives and on- and off-board chargers in electric vehicles and all stages of uni- and bi-directional power conversion in renewable energy inverters, power factor correction, telecoms converters, and ac/dc or dc/dc power conversion. Established applications also benefit from a boost in efficiency from the backwards compatible parts. Pricing in lots of 1000 range from $4.15 to $23.46.

UnitedSiC

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

