Tropos Motors Starts Production on EVs Equipped with Panasonic OneConnect

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Panasonic, in collaboration with Tropos Motors, a supplier of eLSVs (Electric Low Speed Vehicles), announced the integration of the Panasonic OneConnect vehicle monitoring and management platform into production orders of the Tropos Motors ABLE platform in North America and Europe in early 2022.

Following through on the 2020 strategic alliance announcement with Panasonic, Tropos Motors has gone into production with its ABLE vehicles now equipped with the Panasonic OneConnect global platform to provide monitoring insights and predictive controls for fleet operators to manage their vehicles efficiently, maximize up time, and improve total cost of ownership.

The OneConnect platform is an end-to-end solution that can be used across multiple applications to monitor driver safety, cargo security, vehicle maintenance, cost and energy utilization, and other key business metrics.

Differentiating features of the platform include multi-tenancy for vehicle manufacturers to extend data access to partners via the Cloud; and configurability, which gives the vehicle manufacturers the control and flexibility to assign specific rules for individual vehicle lines including triggers for over the air updates, end user notifications, and other connected services features.

Capable of vehicle FOTA (firmware over-the-air) updates, OneConnect gives OEMs greater control over the Vehicle Control Modules.

David Taylor, vice president OneConnect, Panasonic Smart Mobility, said, "The OneConnect platform's engineering analytics allows light commercial and power sports vehicle manufacturers to customize and utilize vehicle data and insights that directly support their company's and customers' core objectives."

For more information about Panasonic OneConnect, please visit https://na.panasonic.com/us/ces-2022

Read more of Embedded Computing Design’s CES 2022 coverage at https://www.embeddedcomputing.com/ces-2022 or stay up to date by following the @embedded_comp twitter handle.