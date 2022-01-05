Panasonic Partners With Totem USA for First UL-Certified eBike in U.S. Markets

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Photo Courtesy of the Company

Research from NPD indicated a growth rate for electric bicycles of 240% in the 12 months leading up to July 2021, with sustained interest expected after the dramatic growth seen in cycling and sporting equipment amidst consumer pandemic spending.

During CES 2022, Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America announced its partnership with Totem USA bringing Totem's first UL-certified eBike to the U.S. market, "Zen Rider." In 2019, Panasonic received the industry's first e-Bike safety standard certification from UL (UL2849).

Panasonic's second UL 2849 certified motor & battery system features include:

2-Axle motor + battery eBike system

75 Nm of max torque, and a 404 Wh battery

Pedal assistance up to 15mph (perfect for city / local ordinances with 15mph speed limitations)

Totem USA, in collaboration with Panasonic, is prepared to design, develop and produce custom eBike offerings for companies interested in UL certified eBikes. The Panasonic drive system is suitable for two-wheel and three-wheel city, touring or cargo eBike variants.

"We're proud to announce Totem USA's first eBike, with a UL-certified Panasonic system, to expand mobility transformation in the United States. With a low step through mounting on the Zen Rider, the bike design and motor/battery system are especially suited for urban areas," said Derek Arciniaga, senior manager of business development at Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America.

