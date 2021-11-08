NI Expands Electric Vehicle Testing Ecosystem with D&V Electronics

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

NI announced two new offerings to enhance testing environments and workflows for electric vehicle (EV) traction inverter validation: a new Inverter Test System (ITS) and a collaboration agreement with D&V Electronics for power-level inverter test.

These offerings promise to accelerate innovation for EVs by integrating test earlier in the product development lifecycle. By simulating EV powertrains to perform hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) tests of traction inverter electronic control units (ECU), the ITS allows EV test engineers to create more life-like scenarios not easily and accurately reproduced on the road.

NI solutions, coupled with D&V Electronics, are designed to allow customers to spend more time engineering toward Vision Zero and less time troubleshooting their test systems. Through this collaboration between NI and D&V, electric motor and direct current power emulators can be inserted into the test workflow to enable durability and thermal testing of the inverter component at full power in a high quality, cost-effective, and safe environment. Per the company, adding more simulation fidelity and capabilities speeds up the entire development process at a lower overall cost than field tests.

For more information, visit: www.dvelectronics.com and www.motorcarparts.com