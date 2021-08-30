Embedded Computing Design

New Vishay Intertechnology Thin Film Chip Fuse Offers AEC-Q200 Qualification for Automotive Applications

Vishay Intertechnology introduced a new, fast-acting thin film chip fuse. For automotive applications, the Vishay Beyschlag MFU 0603 AT is AEC-Q200 qualified and features current ratings from 0.5 A to 5.0 A.

The device released will be used in electric (EV) and hybrid electric (HEV) vehicles, where it is designed to provide protection for voltage sensing circuits in battery management systems, in addition to circuit protection for small loads. For these applications, the fuse's controlled thin film manufacturing process provides stability of fusing characteristics.

Offering a robust design, the MFU 0603 AT consists of a homogeneous metal alloy film deposited on a high grade ceramic substrate, with fuse elements covered by a protective coating designed for electrical, mechanical, and climatic protection. The device offers sulfur resistance in accordance with ASTM B 809, and it withstands 85 °C / 85 % R.H. for 1000 h biased humidity testing and testing for thermal shock.

Offered in the 0603 case size, the fuse features a rated voltage of up to 63 V, breakdown capacity of 50 A, and operating temperature range of -55 °C to +125 °C. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the fuse is suitable for processing on automatic SMD assembly systems and automatic soldering using wave, reflow, or vapor phase.

Samples and production quantities of the MFU 0603-FF AT are available now, with lead times of 10 to 14 weeks. Pricing for U.S. delivery only starts at $91.00 for 1,000-piece quantities. 

For more information, visit: https://www.vishay.com/product

