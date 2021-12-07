New Automotive Photocoupler Offers Highest Collector-Emitter Voltage of 200V

Press Release

Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH announced a new high voltage transistor output automotive photocoupler that is intended for a wide range of applications including isolated signal communication in automotive equipment such as hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and battery electric vehicles (BEV).

The new TLX9188 can be operated with a collector-emitter voltage (VCEO) of 200V (min.) - the highest ever produced by Toshiba in an automotive photocoupler and 2.5 times higher than the current device – the TLX9185A. The device offers a current transfer ratio (IC/IF) of up to 600% and an input-to-output isolation voltage of 3750Vrms (min.).



The TLX9188 is housed in a very small and thin 4-pin SO6 package measuring just 3.7mm x 7.0mm x 2.1mm, suitable for modern, densely packaged designs. It is capable of operating across a wide temperature range from -40 to +125°C and is fully qualified according to AEC-Q101 for automotive applications.



The ability to operate at high voltages makes the TLX9188 suitable for use in battery management systems in HEV / BEV where it can be used to monitor voltages, monitor for mechanical relays sticking and detect ground faults among other.



To access the datasheet and further information for the new TLX9188, please visit: https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/eu/semiconductor/product/isolators-solid-state-relays/detail.TLX9188.html