Derq and AM Signal Partner to Distribute Industry-Leading AI Video Analytics Technology to Advance Smart Infrastructure and Improve Road Safety

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

MIT-Spin-Off, Derq, partners with AM Signal in eight western states with exclusivity in Colorado, Arizona, Utah, and New Mexico.

Derq, a Detroit- and Dubai-based start-up, announced a partnership with AM Signal that will bring together Derq’s technologies with AM Signal’s industry experience to enhance road safety and smart traffic infrastructure.

The solutions that stem from this partnership will be utilized to reduce collisions and fatalities on the roadways and improve traffic efficiency.

Derq’s real-time perception and connectivity AI platform aggregates data from different sources including traffic sensors, signal controllers, and connected infrastructure. Their platforms include Derq INSIGHT and Derq SENSE. Derq INSIGHT generates an array of real-time safety and traffic insights providing up-to-date, granular data for analysis of safety issues. Derq SENSE is an edge-based solution that provides real-time infrastructure-based analytics for off-board cooperative perception and traffic management applications. This includes vehicle-to-everything (V2X) applications for connected and autonomous vehicles, adaptive traffic management, and smart pedestrian crosswalks.

