Aiways to Accelerate Following New Investment

Press Release

Aiways has reaffirmed its commitment to accelerated growth and entering more markets after completing a new round of financing worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

The new investment has led to a restructuring of the board in line with Aiways’ global growth plans in 2022 and beyond. Long-standing shareholder Chen Xuanlin (William Chen) has become Chairman of Aiways. Chen has played a pivotal role in Aiways’ domestic and international growth with strategic and financial support since 2017, when the company was founded. Chen has been joined on the Aiways board by Zhang Yang (Charlie Zhang), a former VP of NIO. Both Chen and Zhang have extensive experience in the automotive industry, and have long been advocates for new energy vehicles and the move to sustainable mobility.

Dr. Alexander Klose remains the Vice President of Overseas Operations based in Shanghai and Munich – spearheading the brand’s successful growth strategy in Europe and other global markets to come in 2022. Aiways’ Founder Samuel Fu will continue to serve as President from Shanghai.

The new investment and changes to top-level management will accelerate the development of the Aiways business globally – with particular focus on new market launches, products and sustainable mobility, enhancing the user experience and developing the brand’s digital capabilities.

Aiways was the first electric vehicle start-up from China to start selling cars in Europe and continues to grow its presence on the continent. Aiways currently sells the battery electric U5 SUV in ten European markets – Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland, plus Israel – with more to follow throughout 2022.

Across all markets this year, the Aiways U5 SUV will be joined by the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé. Both models are all-electric, offering accessible zero emissions motoring, long range and class-leading practicality. Aiways intends to release one new electric vehicle per calendar year in Europe.

For more information, visit: https://media.ai-ways.eu/