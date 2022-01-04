Embedded Computing Design

TI Advances Driver Assistance Technology to Monitor Blind Spots and Safely Avoid Collisions

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

January 04, 2022

In an effort to move autonomous driving and vehicle safety forward, Texas Instruments (TI) announced an expansion of its automotive offerings that can help automakers improve how advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) sense objects.

TI’s new AWR2944 radar sensor adds to the company’s extensive portfolio of analog and embedded processing products and technologies, giving automotive engineers more tools that can fuel vehicle innovation. The increased ability to quickly detect objects, monitor blind spots, and efficiently navigate turns and corners paves the way for automakers to achieve their vision of a collision-free future.

The 77-GHz AWR2944 radar sensor can help automakers meet these safety regulations and provides radio frequency performance in a small form factor – approximately 30% smaller compared to radar sensors today. The AWR2944 sensor integrates a fourth transmitter to provide 33% higher resolution than existing radar sensors, enabling vehicles to detect obstacles more clearly and avoid collisions. In addition, the new sensor’s unique hardware supported by Doppler division multiple access (DDMA)-based signal processing improves the ability to sense oncoming vehicles at distances up to 40% farther away.

Empowering automakers to develop vehicles with increased visibility of their surroundings, TI’s solutions for ADAS include high-performance integrated system-on-chip radar sensors, highly efficient edge artificial intelligence processors, and automotive-qualified power-management ICs (PMICs) such as the LP87745-Q1 low-noise, multi-rail PMIC for radar monolithic microwave processors.

Automakers can jump-start their designs by purchasing the AWR2944 evaluation module (AWR2944EVM), which is available on TI.com for $549. The AWR2944 is priced at $23.95 in 1,000-unit quantities. Multiple payment and shipping options are available on TI.com.

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

