Embedded Computing Design

TDK Offers Miniaturized Common-Mode Filters for Automotive High-Speed Differential Transmission

February 23, 2022

Press Release

TDK Offers Miniaturized Common-Mode Filters for Automotive High-Speed Differential Transmission

TDK Corporation (TSE:6762) has developed the KCZ1210DH series common-mode filters for automotive applications. This series provides a noise control function for high-speed differential transmission signal lines for automobiles and is available in 1210 case size (1.25 x 1.0 x 0.5 mm). Mass-production began in February 2022.

An increase in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) has led to rapidly growing demands for forward-sensing cameras and around-view monitors. Common-mode filters are used in autonomous vehicle camera signal lines as anti-noise products. To handle large-volume video signals, the signal transmission rate will continue increasing to build safe and secure autonomous driving systems. 

This product supports high-speed signals with over 10 Gbps transmission rates. Additionally, it contributes to noise control in the GHz band generated due to increased speed. By supporting an operating temperature range from -55 ºC to +125 ºC and adopting a conductive resin-based electrode, it controls product cracks from thermal shock while increasing durability against mechanical stresses like substrate strains. The outer dimensions are 1.25 (L) x 1.0 (W) x 0.5 mm (H), which saves board mounting space.

TDK is working on enhancing its inductive devices for ADAS, and moving forward, will expand its line of miniaturized common-mode filters, further supporting market demands for higher-speed differential signals. 

Main applications

  • High-speed interface 
  • HDMI1.4/ 2.0 (3.4 Gbps / 6 Gbps), LVDS/MIPI D-PHY (4.5 Gbps), USB3.0 / 3.1 Gen1 (5 Gbps), USB3.1 Gen2 (10 Gbps), Next Gen Interface (10 Gbps~)
  • Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS)

Main features and benefits

  • Supports high-speed differential transmission of over 10 Gbps
  • Operable at 125 ºC, the maximum temperature
  • Adoption of a conductive resin-based electrode reduces mechanical and thermal stresses.
  • A compact size of 1.25 (L) x 1.0 (W) x 0.5 mm (H), to facilitate space saving
Subscribe
Featured Companies

TDK Corporation of America

455 RXR Plaza
Uniondale, NY 11556
Website
(516) 535-2600
Consumer
TDK Expands SmartSound Family of Performance MEMS Microphones

January 28, 2022

MORE
Healthcare
Image Provided by Onera Health
Onera Health Showcases ONE010 Biomedical-Lab-on-Chip for Wearable Devices

February 10, 2022

MORE
Networking & 5G
First End-to-End Live 5G Broadcast Streaming to Smartphones at MWC Barcelona 2022 with Qualcomm and Rohde & Schwarz

February 23, 2022

MORE
Open Source
Image Provided by Jolly DEV
Jolly Module: How to Upgrade Your Arduino Uno Projects

February 22, 2022

MORE