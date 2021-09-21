Embedded Computing Design

Spirent Announces Industry-First BVLOS Mission Enabler

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 21, 2021

News

Spirent Announces Industry-First BVLOS Mission Enabler

Spirent Communications plc announced the launch of Spirent GNSS Foresight, a cloud-based solution designed to let operators know in advance where and when GPS or GNSS positioning is reliable for unmanned and autonomous journeys.

GNSS Foresight is designed to accurately predict where and when unmanned vehicles, air taxis, and drones can operate safely and dependably beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS), especially in urban areas where buildings frequently obstruct GNSS signals.

The service addresses one of the key issues facing developers and operators of unmanned aerial (UAS) and autonomous vehicles. Because GNSS performance can be unpredictable in urban and suburban areas due to signals being obscured or blocked by buildings, autonomous systems have not been able to rely on GNSS for accurate positioning.

Spirent GNSS Foresight’s ability to accurately predict where and when their autonomous systems will perform enables users to scale their operations or services by expanding operational areas, reducing the number of system disengagements, and providing a greater level of safety and reliability assurance when reducing - or ultimately removing - human involvement in the driving or piloting task. 

GNSS Foresight can produce forecasts using data from any of the world’s satellite constellations, and is of particular interest to the aviation and UAS sector, as well as the automotive industry. It will be shown publicly for the first time at ION GNSS+ in St Louis (September 22 – 24). 

For more information about Spirent GNSS Foresight, visit www.spirent.com/products/gnss-foresight-forecasting.

 

Subscribe
Featured Companies

Spirent

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Automotive - ADAS & Autonomous Drive
Automotive - Vehicle Networking & Connectivity
Networking & 5G - Visualization, Orchestration & Management
AI & Machine Learning
AAEON Announces an AI Edge Computing System to Speed Up Drive-Thru Services

September 23, 2021

MORE
Consumer
MicroEJ and NXP Collaborate to Enable Ultra Low power Optimization On The i.MX RT500 Crossover MCUs for Wearables

September 1, 2021

MORE
Storage
Can Western Digital Really Reimagine the Hard-Disk Drive?

September 16, 2021

MORE
Processing
Cadence Accelerates Intelligent SoC Development with Comprehensive On-Device Tensilica AI Platform

September 13, 2021

MORE