Seeing Machines and Ambarella Collaborate on Integrated Forward-Facing ADAS and In-Cabin Occupant and Driver Monitoring System Solutions

January 06, 2022

Seeing Machines Limited announced a collaboration with Ambarella, Inc. to bring integrated Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and occupant and driver monitoring system (OMS and DMS) solutions to the market.

This technology combination is designed to bring Seeing Machines’ OMS and DMS technology solutions to Ambarella’s CV2x CVflow family of edge AI perception systems on chip (SoCs). Ambarella’s CV2x-based reference design platform performs the vision processing and fusion of Seeing Machines’ driver monitoring software with forward-facing ADAS features to provide a complete, integrated DMS and ADAS solution.

Ambarella’s SoCs target both standalone and integrated DMS, OMS, and forward-facing ADAS cameras. As part of this collaboration, Seeing Machines will enable its embedded Driver Monitoring Engine (e-DME) software to provide a highly optimized, accelerated “back end.” This e-DME back end will utilize the CVflow acceleration engine inside Ambarella’s SoCs, allowing forward-facing ADAS camera designers to seamlessly integrate Seeing Machines’ proven OMS and DMS technology.

This agreement marks the beginning of a strategic relationship where Ambarella and Seeing Machines intend to combine their skills, products, IP, and experience in the domain of embedding AI vision algorithms to deliver driver and occupant monitoring system solutions.

For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com and www.seeingmachines.com

Read more of Embedded Computing Design’s CES 2022 coverage at https://www.embeddedcomputing.com/ces-2022 or stay up to date by following the @embedded_comp twitter handle.

