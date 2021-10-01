NI Announces Strategic Alliance With Foretellix to Accelerate Test for ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles

Embedded Computing Design

By Tiera Oliver

October 01, 2021

NI and Foretellix, an automated driving systems product development, verification, and validation solution provider, announced a strategic collaboration to enhance the safety and reliability of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles (AVs).

Together, the companies will deliver new integrated solutions to help engineers get high-quality autonomous driving systems to market faster and at lower development costs, while seamlessly integrating test data and tools across the software verification and validation workflow.

Automotive OEMs face the need to test a near infinite number of scenarios to ensure the safety and reliability of today’s complex vehicles. As companies race to deliver on the promise of autonomy, the need for a holistic view across the software and hardware validation workflow is critical to efficiently identifying which test scenarios are required across each phase of product development.  

The collaboration brings together Foretellix’s platform, which is designed to deliver scenario generation, metrics, and analysis on the millions of driving scenarios across all testing platforms, with NI’s solutions for hardware and software in the loop and ADAS data recording. Combined, these technologies plan to accelerate the verification and validation phases of the product development life cycle and drive efficient test coverage across the entire software workflow, including software and hardware in the loop and road test. This in turn enables the massive scale of test scenarios needed to get safe and reliable AVs on the road.  

For more information, visit: http://www.foretellix.com or https://www.ni.com/en-us.html

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design

